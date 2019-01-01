Klopp says it's unlikely Liverpool will set Premier League wins record

The Reds manager says his team is focused on the next challenge and not breaking records, and that they don't listen to speculation

Jurgen Klopp thinks it’s unlikely that his team will beat ’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League victories and says he doesn’t really mind either way.

The Reds have won 16 in a row but would have to beat all of , and to eclipse City’s mark. They also have a tough tie with Red Bull Salzburg to contend with.

Leicester and Spurs make up the rest of the Premier League top four, along with the Anfield outfit and City.

Klopp says his team are focused on each game as it comes, and on getting their players back healthy from the international break that comes between the Leicester and Man Utd games.

"(There are) interesting games coming up. It doesn’t sound too likely. But we will try and first and foremost Salzburg and then Leicester,” the ex-Dortmund coach said.

"Then it is the international break and hopefully everybody comes back healthy. That is most important.

"Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will play against each other in Singapore, very interesting game obviously, it’s not qualification for anything. So hopefully everyone comes back healthy and then we try to prepare for Man United."

Klopp says he’s not motivated by records, but wants to win every game regardless of whether it’s part of a streak.

"I try to understand how other people think about things but from the way I think about things I’m not interested in the number to be honest. It’s just a number.

"So, you only can create a streak like this if you’re always in the next job. The next job is Salzburg which is a different competition and then Leicester City and that will be difficult.

"There’s always a story you can create. In our case, it’s always about how many games we’ve won. Even if people don’t say it they think there will be a moment when you lose a game, or whatever.

"When we play Salzburg or Leicester, people will talk about the last time we lost a competitive game at Anfield. But we don’t listen.

“We try to make the best of the situation we are in. That’s how it is.”