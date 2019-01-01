Klopp not handing out presents to Liverpool youngsters despite Christmas approaching

The Reds boss awarded a Premier League debut to Curtis Jones at Bournemouth and says other starlets will be involved because they are good enough

Jurgen Klopp is eager to point out that the opportunities being afforded to ’s youngsters are not presents, with those getting a senior chance proving deserving in the festive period.

Curtis Jones has become the latest starlet to be given a Premier League debut by the Reds.

He has already figured in cup competitions, alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Klopp has had no issue with throwing untested teenagers in at the deep end, with Merseyside native Jones having shown that is ready to step into a star-studded side chasing down title glory.

“It was his third time in the squad, so then I thought it makes sense to bring him on,” Klopp told the Reds’ official website of the 18-year-old, who figured in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and his fellow hopefuls.

“But it was not a present, I have to say. It's his development. We want to show respect for that and we appreciate that.

“Then you need a player and today we were without Adam [Lallana] and Gini [Wijnaldum] here. We thought we need a midfielder because we want to rest Robbo [Andy Robertson] a little bit, so move Millie [James Milner] there. That's then a good choice.

“He did really well, he did really well. It was nice to watch and he enjoyed the game. Obviously it was not the most difficult game and it will not be the most difficult game in his career, but it was really nice seeing him.

“There are two or three more in the moment which we still have in the backhand. If we have to use them then we will then use them early. If not, then we give them a bit more time to develop and use them later.”

Klopp could hand more competitive minutes to academy graduates over the coming weeks.

The likes of Jones and Elliott have been included in the Reds’ squad for the Club World Cup, as Liverpool seek to land that trophy for the first time in their history.

A young side can also expect to take to the field for a quarter-final clash with , with that fixture due to take place 24 hours before Klopp’s senior side open their quest for global glory in Qatar.