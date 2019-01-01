Klopp ignoring Barcelona 'bullsh*t' to keep Liverpool focused on the present

With his side still chasing down the Premier League title, the German coach is eager to avoid becoming distracted by Champions League talk

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to ignore the “bullsh*t” surrounding ’s upcoming clash with and keep focus locked on the present of a Premier League title bid.

The Reds are through to another semi-final in European competition, where they are set to lock horns with Lionel Messi and La Liga heavyweights.

They do, however, have a domestic meeting with to take in before attention can turn to continental matters.

Klopp is eager to ensure that his side suffer no distractions, with the already-relegated Terriers needing to be taken seriously as a first top-flight crown in 29 years is chased down.

The German tactician has said of the challenges to come: "Some people up in Liverpool might ask us if we are thinking about Barcelona or some bullsh*t like that.

"We will be completely focused on Huddersfield, but up to then we have to rest and recover and prepare.

"On Wednesday there is a game as well [the Manchester derby]. When we played , they were in a much better moment than they are now and that was 0-0. We will see what comes out of that game, but we have no influence on other games.

"If United get a point and we go to Newcastle thinking we have it, then we could get knocked there.

"We just have to stay focused on our things, that's what has worked so well so far and there is no reason we should change that."

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Cardiff.

They have played a game more than defending champions , though, with the Blues’ game in hand set to take them to Old Trafford in midweek.

It could be that Klopp’s side have been knocked from the summit once more by the time they play host to Huddersfield on Friday, with the battle for domestic supremacy still impossible to call.

"The points total is like a bill," Klopp said.

"You don't know what it's going to be, but when it comes, you pay it.

"In the end, we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get. If you are only motivated to win the Holy Grail then something is wrong with you.

"We are motivated to play for this club, we want to win football games because we enjoy the ride with the fans."