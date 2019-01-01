Klopp hints at Carabao Cup quarter-final boycott as Liverpool fixtures begin to pile up

The Reds coach was adamant his team would not play in the last-eight match, unless an acceptable time slot is found

may boycott their quarter-final tie unless a suitable date can be organised for the fixture, according to coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds progressed to the last eight of the tournament after twice coming from two goals behind to beat on penalties following a 5-5 draw at the end of 90 minutes an Anfield.

With the FA wanting to schedule the Carabao last-eight matches on week commencing December 16, Liverpool will be unable to participate as they head to for a Club World Cup match on December 18.

In this situation, another spare mid-week date would be found, but the Reds have commitments and Premier League matches taking up possible slots until the beginning of 2020.

Klopp insisted that his team would only play in the quarter final if the FA could find an acceptable date amid their busy fixture list.

"If they can't find the proper date for us and I don't mean Christmas Day 3am - then we can't play the game - our opponents will progress.," Klopp said following the Arsenal victory.

"We will not be the victims of this problem. I think a lot of people from the Premier League were watching on TV hoping Arsenal do it... Sorry!"

Liverpool currently have nine days free between their Premier League matches against (January 2) and (January 11), but this period is set aside for the third round of the .

The Reds got through to the Carabao quarters after a stunning come-from-behind victory against the Gunners, after trailing 3-1 and 4-2 before equalising in the dying minutes and winning 5-4 on penalties.

Klopp side's took a sixth minute lead when Arsenal centre-half diverted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross past his own goalkeeper.

But half-hour later the Gunners were up 3-1 as Lucas Torreira was first to a rebound from close range and 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli underlined his talent with two crisp finishes.

James Milner pulled a goal back from the spot just prior to half-time but Ashley Maitland-Niles re-established Arsenal's two-goal lead following an error backpass from the former.

Article continues below

Two strikes in four minutes to Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi had the tie level at 4-4 after 62 minutes, but Joe Willock killed Liverpool's momentum with a 30-yard thunderbolt.

It looked as if Arsenal boss Unai Emery had secured a pressure-relieving victory until Origi popped up in stoppage time with an acrobatic finish to send the tie to penalties.

Eighteen-year-old Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones scored the winning penalty, with on-loan Gunners playmaker Dani Ceballos the only player to miss from the spot.