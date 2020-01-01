Klopp hails Liverpool win over Ajax on 'one of the most exceptional Champions League nights we've had'

The Reds progressed to the last 16 behind a winning goal that saw two teenagers combine

head coach Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his side after their win over , calling Tuesday's match "one of the most exceptional nights we've had."

A shorthanded Reds side sealed their passage to the knockout phase with a 1-0 win at Anfield, as Curtis Jones scored the game's only goal in the 58th minute.

Neco Williams grabbed the assist for Jones' goal, marking the first time two teenagers have combined to score a Champions League goal for Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher was another of the club's heroes on the night as the goalkeeper filled in for the injured Alisson with a clean sheet in his Champions League debut.

The Irishman became just the second Reds goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his Champions League debut after Chris Kirkland did so against in 2002.

Klopp was delighted with his team's performance, as regulars like Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum also turned in strong displays.

"With the circumstances, there hasn't been much to smile about. It's been tricky, and the boys throw themselves into the game," Klopp told BT Sport.

"Robbo has a proper knock on the ankle and pushes himself through, Hendo with a sore back, Gini - I have no words for him. Curtis Jones, what a game, It's amazing, I'm really proud.

"Curtis is a really good kid, a good player and I am happy to have him around. Sometimes with injuries there is always an opportunity and he has taken it.

"I really think Adrian has done a fantastic job for us, he kept a lot of clean sheets, played everywhere. But now we needed the natural football playing ability of Caoimhin Kelleher.

"He is a good shot-stopper as well. We made that decision but you never know how they are going to cope. I am really happy with how calm he was and how good he was."

Speaking to LFCTV, Klopp went even further by putting Tuesday's display up there with some of the most memorable European nights he's had at Liverpool – a run that has included two final appearances thus far.

"It was for me, one of the most exceptional Champions League nights we've had," Klopp said. "Unfortunately, nobody saw it in the stadium, but for sure the most exceptional without supporters."