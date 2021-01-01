Klopp doesn't believe breakaway Premier League clubs should be punished over Super League plans

The Reds' connection with the plan lasted barely 48 hours as they joined their domestic colleagues in backing out en masse on Tuesday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reiterated his opposition to the Super League on Friday, while arguing that his club and others involved should not be punished for having lent their support to the project.

The Reds were revealed as one of the 12 Super League founders on Sunday, in an announcement that rocked the football world.

But their attachment to the breakaway competition lasted barely 48 hours, as they bowed out on Tuesday amid a huge backlash from fans and players .

What was said?

"That’s above me," Klopp told reporters when asked about a potential points deduction for his team and other Super League founders. "What can I say about that?

"I do not see a reason to punish the clubs because nothing happened. We are in the same situation as we were before.

"For what reason did Bury and Wigan get points deducted? That’s slightly different, I would say.

"If someone wants to punish us, I cannot change that."

Still in love with football

Despite the events of the past week, Klopp insisted that his love of the game has not dimmed.

"Never!" he affirmed. "Never, never with the game! Never with the game. Just with the things around it.

"We were all waiting for something like this and now we cannot stop talking about it and writing about it. I get it, 100 per cent. It’s a big one, but I cannot constantly talk about it, think about it.

"Yes, I have a clear opinion about it, what I didn’t like about the idea. I thought I made it clear. All the rest, is not for me. Let’s really focus on the future.

"We had so many things going on this year and we always tried to get through.

"If someone asked me 'What are you missing from this year?' in terms of what could have happened on top of all the rubbish that happened to you, I would have said 'The Super League coming up!'.

"But I never lost my love for the game. The things around it? Come on! We spoke two weeks ago... we spoke about social media and racial abuse. Is this really a planet I want to live on where people say things like this?"

Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday, when they host Newcastle United at Anfield.

