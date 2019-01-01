Klopp: Brighton have no pressure, nothing is certain against Man City

The Reds boss is hopeful that top-flight safety will see the Seagulls play with confidence against the league leaders

Jurgen Klopp has asserted that 'nothing is certain' as the final matchday of the Premier League season approaches, with trailing by a solitary point ahead of Sunday's conclusion to a dramatic title race.

The Reds have been neck-and-neck with Pep Guardiola's champions throughout the 2018-19 campaign, with both sides having enjoyed time at the head of the table during one of the most entertaining top-flight contests in recent memory.

Liverpool must beat on Sunday if the Anfield side are to have any hope of lifting their first English league title in three decades, but they need City drop points against 17th-placed .

While bookmakers have Guardiola's charges installed as firm favourites to retain their crown, Klopp hopes the fact that City's upcoming opponents have nothing to play for will see them give the Catalan coach a good game.

“Congratulations for an unbelievable season for sure, it's just impressive,” the German said to Sky Sports of City's campaign. “They're impressed by us, we're impressed by them, that's how it is. Both games were really close against City.

“They were really spot on, we were really spot on, so in the end we will see. It will be decided by inches anyway. That's what we accepted long ago. We wanted to win it but we will have to see what Brighton is doing.

“Everyone seems to think we will beat Wolves and, from what it sounds like, everyone is 100 per cent sure City will beat Brighton but I think they have shown already a surprising reaction at [a 1-1 draw at the Emirates].

“That was impressive and now, without any pressure, Brighton are able to play good football. They know against City that they will have to defend a lot. That's football. The only thing I'm thinking about is what we can do against Wolves.

“Nothing is certain.”

Outside of the top two, the Premier League's other big guns made hard work of their efforts to finish in the top four and secure football for next term, with and eventually booking their places after a series of hiccups.

Still, Klopp believes that competition for the English title will be more fierce next season as good squads need only to focus on consistency if they want to match the exploits of high-flying Liverpool and Man City.

“[City] will probably not be worse next year, that's clear, and we will not be worse but the others will all strike back," said Klopp. The main difference between us, City and the other four teams was not the quality really, it's the consistency.

“Consistency is something you can work on and the quality will increase at the other clubs, that is how it is. We have to really make sure that we stay on track and do the right things again and again, and we will have very positive future.”