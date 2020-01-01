‘Klopp being disrespectful & must alter cup stance’ – Liverpool boss should face Shrewsbury, says Crouch

The former Reds striker has no issue with senior stars being given a much-needed break, but feels the first team coach should always be involved

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to keep senior players and coaching staff away from an fourth round replay with Shrewsbury is “disrespectful”, says Peter Crouch, with the Reds boss urged to relax his stance.

Having played out a 2-2 draw against League One opposition in an opening encounter, a return date has been pencilled in at Anfield.

The last thing need in an already hectic schedule is another fixture – especially one placed in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter break.

Klopp has stated that he will give his key men a much-needed rest, with the Reds’ Under-23 side being asked to step in again and provide cover – as they did for a quarter-final with .

Few have queried the decision to pull the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino out of contention for a cup clash, but the general consensus is that Klopp should be present.

Crouch has added his voice to those calling on the German to be on the touchline, with the former Liverpool striker telling the Daily Mail: “I had an audience with Jurgen Klopp before Christmas and know how much the nature of the fixture calendar has driven him to distraction.

“So I can understand why he is so determined that none of Liverpool’s top players will feature in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury. If I was in his squad and he had promised me a week off, I can tell you right now that nothing would stop me jumping on a plane!

“Players need to be looked after and Klopp is right to make a point of highlighting the problem of having replays scheduled during the winter break. The planners have made a mistake and they need to work together to correct it.

“But, at the same time, Klopp has unfortunately caused himself an unwanted distraction at the wrong time by saying that he will not be at Anfield for Shrewsbury’s visit. If I am honest, it is a little bit disrespectful to the League One team.

“This might be the only time Sam Ricketts manages at Anfield. It could be the only occasion some of his players step out in the stadium. By all means, play a youthful team and allow Neil Critchley to do the coaching. It just would have been better for Klopp to be there too.”

Liverpool, who sit 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, will be back in top-flight action on Saturday when they take in a home date with .