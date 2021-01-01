Klopp admits Liverpool not deserving of Champions League spot after dramatic draw with Newcastle

The Reds boss saw his side drop two points late on against the Magpies, with that result leaving them sixth in the table

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are not deserving of Champions League qualification as things stand, with a dramatic 1-1 draw with Newcastle leaving them sixth in the Premier League.

The Reds appeared to be heading back into the top four as the clock ticked down in a meeting with the Magpies at Anfield, with a record-setting goal from Mohamed Salah edging them in front.

A dramatic late twist was, however, to see Callum Wilson have an effort controversially chalked off before substitute Joe Willock snatched a stoppage-time leveller.

What has been said?

Klopp was quizzed afterwards on Liverpool's bid to earn a ticket for European football's top table in 2021-22, with the German telling BT Sport: "If you deserve, you deserve it.

"I didn't see us deserve it today playing Champions League next year."

What has happened to Liverpool?

The Reds swept to title glory last season, with a domestic crown added to continental and global prizes.

A humbling fall from grace has been suffered in 2020-21, with unfortunate injuries and struggles for collective form conspiring against a title-holding outfit.

Liverpool's display against Newcastle summed up their campaign, as they toiled for long periods and failed to kill off opponents that they dominated.

The Reds fired in 22 shots on goal, but only a third-minute strike from Salah hit the net and Steve Bruce's visitors were always in the tie.

Klopp added on the issues being endured by his team: "We scored a wonderful goal, didn't finish the game off. Didn't play enough.

"A counter attack can happen but we had to just keep going, keep the ball and make them run. We kept them alive and they deserved the goal. They scored the one before, unlucky for Wilson but it is handball. We don't even take this present. Really tough to take.

"Why it happened, I don't know.

"We had to keep the ball. In a specific way we don't fight enough. Keep ourselves in a position where we dominant the game. We had 70% of the ball, we should have 80%. We created a lot of chances, didn't score with them, so we have to create more. That is how it is. We don't do that well at the moment.

"They fought for it and we got nothing pretty much, but a point. It feels like a defeat."

The bigger picture

Liverpool have five games remaining in which to try and force their way into the top four, but are a point off the pace at present and could be further back by the time the latest round of fixtures is concluded.

Things are not about to get any easier for Klopp's side either, with their next Premier League outing set to see them face arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

