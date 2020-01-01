Kipchoge to take part in Tottenham Hotspur's virtual marathon relay

The two-day June event will be open for all fans across the world supporting the Premier League

's marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will be part of Hotspur's global virtual marathon relay.

The race, dubbed MA RA TH ON, will be open for all the club's supporters across the globe who will engage either as individuals or a team of four to be placed in another group of three.

The virtual marathon relay will be conducted on June 6 and 7 with every participant running 10.5 kilometres during an event that will kick-off between 12:01 am on the first day and 11:59 pm on the second day.

More teams

Runners will take part in the exercise at locations that best suits them and create a collective marathon length.

The team's cumulative time is set to be placed on a virtual leaderboard to show how each group has performed compared to the world's best.

Spurs' members of Supporters' Clubs from , the , , the United States and Canada will participate while donning the club's jerseys.

“I can say that I and my team-mates are really looking forward to joining the relay in this wonderful initiative,” Kipchoge said.

“It has been an unusual time whereby all runners had to readjust their plans after having prepared well towards their own goals for this past spring season. We all look forward to a positive future and I believe that this a great first step in that direction.

“Marathon is a sport whereby elite athletes and fun runners are actually all racing the same race. It’s what makes our sport unique and I find the essence of this to be beautiful.

“Every runner has their own pace, their own background and their own motives to why they run. I am very excited to join someone’s team whereby we can all have a really positive experience, run towards a goal together and share stories afterwards, just like we normally would after a race together.”

Kipchoge last visited Spurs after winning the 2019 London Marathon.

Legendary former Spurs' player and 1991 winner David Howells will also be a participant.

“Like football, running and mass participation events have come to a grinding halt over the last few months,” Howells said.

“This is a great initiative that still carries team spirit, sets a target and encourages exercise, which is so important for physical and mental health right now. I’m looking forward to the challenge, pulling on that Spurs kit again and representing the club with other fans around the world.”

Kipchoge will lead other great runners that includes Kenenisa Bekele, Joshua Cheptegei and Geoffrey Kamworor.