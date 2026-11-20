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South Korea playmaker Lee Kang-in has etched his name into the record books by retaining his AFC International Player of the Year crown in Bangkok. After a trophy-laden farewell season at Paris Saint-Germain and a summer switch to Atletico Madrid, the 25-year-old achieved a feat not even compatriot Son Heung-min managed.

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Historic back-to-back triumph in Bangkok

South Korea international Lee Kang-in made history on Thursday night by retaining the AFC International Player of the Year award at the 2026 gala in Bangkok. The 25-year-old defeated compatriot Hwang In-beom of FC Porto and Japan forward Ayase Ueda of Lille OSC to claim the prestigious honour.

By retaining his crown, the Atletico Madrid playmaker became the first player ever to win the category in consecutive editions. He also joined legendary countryman Son Heung-min as the only multiple winners of the accolade, with Son having lifted the trophy four times across 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

Silverware-laden farewell to Paris

Lee earned the recognition following an extraordinary final campaign with Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025/26 season. The creative midfielder helped the French giants defend their UEFA Champions League title, emulating Real Madrid as the only clubs to achieve back-to-back triumphs in the modern era.

Alongside his European success, Lee secured a third consecutive Ligue 1 crown as well as the 2025 French Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup. He also played a pivotal role in PSG's run to the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before departing Paris with 12 major trophies to his name.

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National team resilience and South Korean dominance

On the international stage, Lee remained an indispensable figure for the Taegeuk Warriors throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He played every minute of their group stage campaign and provided the decisive assist in their solitary victory against Czechia, earning widespread praise despite South Korea's early elimination.

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His triumph further extends South Korea's stronghold on the award, following four wins for LA FC forward Son and a 2022 victory for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae. Elsewhere at the ceremony, Suwon FC Women midfielder Kim Hye-ri and national U-20 boss Park Yun-jeong both missed out on honours despite earning nominations in the women's categories.

New chapter in Madrid

Having moved from Incheon to Valencia's academy in 2011 before breaking through at the Mestalla and starring at Real Mallorca, Lee returned to La Liga in July 2026 by joining 11-time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Now settled in the Spanish capital, the 53-cap international will look to translate his winning pedigree into domestic and European silverware in Spain.