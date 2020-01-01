Kimmich is the Greta Thunberg of football - Scholl

The versatile Bayern Munich star has been likened unfavourably to the climate activist who won Time Person of the Year 2019

star Joshua Kimmich has been branded the “Greta Thunberg of German football” by club legend Mehmet Scholl, who made the remark in unfavourable terms.

The former midfielder, who spent 15 years at the club, feels that the 24-year-old is allowed to speak his mind too freely and has too much influence in FCB due to his young age, notably criticising a lack of depth in the squad in January.

Scholl has drawn the comparison to climate activist Thunberg, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, despite being only 16 years old – the youngest ever person to be given the prestigious title.

Speaking on his Bayern 2 show, Scholl said: “I remembered Joshua Kimmich after all the statements and interviews and everything, that was a bit much for me. I thought about it: he is the Greta Thunberg of German football.”

Asked what climate is Kimmich saving, Scholl replied: “No, he is the one who believes that at the age of 24 he has to put his finger permanently in the wound, which I find difficult to handle. He is not yet mature enough for that. He should be built up as a leading player, yes, and he is heading in that direction. The performances fit reasonably with that.

“But where does it lead? He’s not yet a Bastian Schweinsteiger.”

Schweinsteiger, who spent 13 years in FCB’s first team, playing 500 matches for the Allianz Arena club, was nicknamed the “Football God” by the club’s fans for his dynamic all-round performance and is considered one of the side’s greatest modern day players.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick defended the player’s outspoken nature.

“He’s an important player for us and has a key place in our team,” he said. “I like players who go ahead and speak their minds. He’s on a very good path and I am very satisfied with his development.”

Kimmich moved to FCB from in 2015 and has become renowned for his versality and ability to perform to a high standard in a variety of roles. He has featured on 200 occasions for the Bavarian outfit and has scored 18 goals.