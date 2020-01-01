Kimanzi: Harambee Stars coach parts ways with FKF after a year in charge

The former Mathare United coach was appointed to take over form Sebastien Migne who was fired after the 2019 Afcon

The Football Federation (FKF) and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi, alongside part of the technical bench, have parted ways.

The tactician took over from Sebastien Migne after the 2019 (Afcon) held in . He led the national team to a 1-1 draw away to in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before settling to the same scoreline at home against Togo.

On October 9, he led Kenya to a 2-1 win over Zambia's Chipolopolo in a friendly staged in Nairobi, but he will now not be part of the team to play Comoros in the Afcon qualifying doubleheader set for November.

"Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent," FKF said in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and obtained by Goal.

"The Federation is immensely grateful to coach Kimanzi and his departing members of staff that include assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work, dedication, and unrivalled professionalism, which has strengthened Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the Afcon 2022 final tournament."

The FKF has wished the departed members the best in their future endevours while stating they will not comment on the issue again until a replacement is in place.

"All at the federation wish them well in their future endeavors, this even as the search for a replacement to take the national team forward begins in earnest.

"There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made, in the coming days."

Kenya are aiming at making it to the World Cup in 2026 and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa revealed they are hopeful of achieving the objective.

"I don’t know how we will achieve it, but I am sure we will make it, in the next four years, I want to see Kenya in the World Cup," Mwendwa told Goal. "I don’t know if it will be the men’s team or the women’s team but I want to see Kenya represented at the world stage.

"This will happen soon, I want to put more emphasis on national teams and I know with proper planning, everything we want will be achieved."