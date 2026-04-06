Khalid Boulahrouz slams a Feyenoord player: ‘You see this sort of thing on Sundays in the amateur leagues!’

Khalid Boulahrouz and Theo Janssen have once again been shocked by Feyenoord’s standard of play, as they revealed on Rondo on Ziggo Sport. Against FC Volendam (0-0), the Rotterdam side’s performance was hugely disappointing, and they believe this is largely down to manager Robin van Persie.

“Things haven’t been great there for a while now. Everything’s going against us a bit, injury-wise… I’m also looking at the players’ qualities on the pitch, and when I see Tengstedt… I thought that was a striking moment,” said Boulahrouz, showing a shot by the striker in the 83rd minute. The ball flew high over the bar.

“If I were sitting on the bench as a striker, I’d be raring to go. If I got a chance to take a free shot, I’d at least aim it between the posts. But you see this sort of thing in amateur football!”

“You see this on Sundays, when someone’s had a long night and is just trying to hit the ball,” Tengstedt is torn to shreds. Janssen, head coach of De Treffers, can confirm this: “Yes, I do see this sometimes with the amateurs.”

“Surely you can expect a striker who’s cost a fair bit to at least get that ball heading towards the goal,” Boulahrouz chimes in again. “At the very least, give the keeper a chance to make a mistake. This is just a shot for the sake of it, for the stats.”

“The same goes for that header from Sliti; it’s simply a lack of quality. You can train, drill patterns in, but when you get into the box and the ball lands at your feet… This is something a player really can work on himself.”

Janssen believes that Boulahrouz is too hard on the Feyenoord players. “I think Van Persie and his coaching staff have simply made a lot of wrong decisions. As a result, you now have a team that has absolutely no confidence – neither in their football nor in their defending. They’re just hoping the season will be over. They’re really counting down the days at Feyenoord.”