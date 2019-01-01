Khairul Amri joins Malaysia Super League side, FELDA

Veteran striker Khairul Amri has left Tampines Rovers midway through the season to join FELDA United in Malaysia

It is understood that the Stags, were reluctant to allow the 34-year-old forward to leave, especially when the club is challenging for honours at this stage of the season, however, relented after realising the security Amri's move would mean for his family; as stated in his Instagram post.

Tampines are fourth in the nine-team SPL, 10 points behind leaders Brunei but with a game in hand. Moreover, this is not Amri's first time in the MSL. He had turned out for the now-defunct LionsXII in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

His main objective will be to help Felda fight relegation. They are second from bottom in the 12-team table, with just one win in 12 games.