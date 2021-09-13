'Kessie and I are proud of our skin colour' - Milan's Bakayoko to Lazio fans

The duo was involved as the former champions registered their third straight win in Serie A this season

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has told off the alleged Lazio fans for their racist chants against him and his teammate, Ivorian Franck Kessie in the club's 2-0 win on Sunday.

The Rossoneri had welcomed the Eagles in a Serie A assignment at Giuseppe Meazza. The hosts started the game on a high but had to wait until the 45th minute for Rafael Leao to finish an Ante Rebic pass.

In the fifth minute of added time in the first half, Kessie had a chance to double the advantage from the penalty spot but failed.

However, it mattered less as Rebic provided another assist, this time around for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 67th minute.

Despite the win, Bakayoko and Kessie reportedly suffered racist chants and the Frenchman has taken to his social media account to express himself.

"Thank you for the warm welcome Rossoneri, I’m, unfortunately, injured for my debut but the most important is the three points for the team," Bakayoko posted.

"And to some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards me and my brother Franck Kessie. We are strong and proud of our skin color. I have all my confidence in our club to identify them."

AC Milan have also confirmed they are considering lodging an official complaint to the Italian Football Federation over the same.

"Regarding the discriminatory chants at the address of our player Tiemoue Bakayoko coming from the guest sector and warned by some journalists and spectators, AC Milan is considering submitting a complaint to the FIGC," the club confirmed.

In merito ai cori discriminatori all'indirizzo del nostro calciatore @TimoeB08 provenienti dal settore ospiti e avvertiti da alcuni giornalisti e spettatori, AC Milan dopo le opportune verifiche sta valutando di presentare un esposto alla FIGC#WeRespAct #WeTheFamily pic.twitter.com/0Zv4TjdwfY — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 12, 2021

It was the third straight win for the Rossoneri who are now second on the table with nine points, same as leaders AS Roma who have a superior goal difference.

Napoli are third with the same number of points, with champions Inter Milan on seven points.