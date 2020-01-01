Kerala Blasters' Lalruatthara set to join Mumbai City

Lalruatthara was ISL's Emerging Player of the Year in the 2017-18 season...

full-back Lalruatthara is set to join next season, Goal has learnt.

The 25-year-old is in his final year of the three-year extension he signed at the end of the 2017-18 (ISL) season. After winning the Emerging Player of the Year at the end of that season, he has struggled for first-team minutes due to a combination of injuries and poor form.

During the 2017-18 season, he played in 17 matches and only missed one game due to suspension.

The defender, who can play at right-back, centre-back and left-back, is yet to take the field under Eelco Schattorie this season and will hope to restart his career with the Islanders.

The 23-year-old has already won the in his career and will look to add the Indian (ISL) title as well in the coming years.