Kerala Blasters' Gianni Zuiverloon - Chennaiyin's gameplan was fantastic

Zuiverloon said that the defeat against Chennaiyin was a frustrating for the defence...

defender Gianni Zuiverloon termed his team's 6-3 defeat against Chennayyin as a frustrating result for the defence.

The Yellow Army's defensive mistakes allowed Chennaiyin cause havoc in the final third and rendered Bartholomew Ogbeche's second-half hat-trick, the league's first this season, useless.

"It was a crazy game. We were in control until the first goal. They only had six shots on goal and they scored six. It was a frustrating night, especially for the defence. We have to be honest, we made a lot of mistakes.

"Their gameplan was fantastic, they waited for us to make a mistake. Their forwards found each other really well. We kept taking risks and if you keep taking risks, they have a lot of space. It was a tough game," Zuiverloon said after the game.

The Dutch defender was paired with Raju Gaikwad in central defence and the duo struggled to contain the efficient attack of Chennaiyin.

"The communication between Raju and me was very good until we conceded the first goal. Then everything went down. Nothing was wrong between me and Raju until the first goal. After that, we made so many mistakes. it is tough we came in to win the game, we had a good feeling, we thought we were going to win this."

With Blasters playoff chances receiving a huge blow, the defender is keen to do well in the final three matches in the league stage.

"There is only one thing to do, we have to keep going and win the next three games. Moustapha (Gning), Vlatko (Drobarov) are coming back. We are going to do our best," he signed off.