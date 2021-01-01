Kerala Blasters close to signing young Indian defender Ruivah Hormipam

The young defender from Manipur has caught the eye of club with his performances in the last two seasons...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters is close to wrapping up a deal to sign hot prospect Ruivah Hormipam, Goal has learnt.

The Yellow Army has several young players in their squad and Ruivah is set to be the latest addition to the list of players they have gone after as part of their long-term project put in place by sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

Hormipam hails from Manipur and was an integral part of the Indian Arrows in the 2019-20 season. He has been earmarked as a player with a lot of promise and was included in Goal's NxtGen series last year.

The 20-year-old spent the last season on loan at Indian Arrows from Punjab FC and started 14 matches in defence. The player who is mature beyond his years clocked over 1260 minutes for Shanmugam Venkatesh's side before returning to his parent club at the end of the season.

He appeared in nine matches for Punjab FC in the I-League this season and has clocked over 600 minutes with six starts to his name.

Ruivah was named the 'Man of the Match' on his professional debut and has not looked back since, putting in some solid performances and has the potential to turn into a rock at the back for the Yellows in the future.

Hormipam joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) academy in Imphal in 2017 before featuring for the U-18 side of Punjab FC that helped him get a call-up to the India U18 side. Hormipam was an integral part of the team that won the 2019 SAFF U18 Championship.

Hormipam, who idolises Sergio Ramos, will be looking forward to his first big step in his career when he signs for Blasters. For the club, it is a continuation of an ongoing process to recruit talented Indian prospects, following the acquisitions of the likes of Jeakson Singh, Givson Singh and Rahul KP.

