Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy for Chelsea just ahead of the end of extra-time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but the decision backfired as the Blues fell when Kepa blasted his penalty over after an extraordinary 22-kick shootout.

Thomas Tuchel opted to put penalty specialist Kepa in the match in the 119th minute of a scoreless game, despite Mendy putting in an heroic performance throughout the match.

But Liverpool would score all 11 of their penalties in the shootout, including a final conversion by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while Kepa blasted over the bar to hand the trophy to the Reds.

Why did Tuchel put Kepa in?

Tuchel had previously made a similar move in August's UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal, with Kepa saving a pair of penalties to help Chelsea win the match.

Though Kepa has lost his starting role to Mendy, the Spaniard has become a penalty specialist for the Blues, breaking Petr Cech's record last fall with his seventh career shootout save for the Blues.

But Kepa was unable to save a single penalty by the Reds at Wembley, including what turned out to be the winning kick by back-up keeper Kelleher.

