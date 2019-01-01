Kenya vs Togo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The Kenya and Togo encounter promises to be an epic match especially with both sides looking to register their first win in Group G of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Kenya drew 1-1 against Egypt in Alexandria and would probably want to win the Monday clash to ensure their race to the 2021 Cameroon finals remains on track.
On the other hand, Claude Le Roy's Sparrow Hawks were defeated by Comoros in Lome and another defeat in Nairobi is something they would want to seriously avoid.
|Game
|Kenya vs Togo
|Date
|Monday, November 18
|Time
|7:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia).
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Midfielders
|Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (Golden State Arrows, USA), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya).
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).
.
Head coach Francis Kimanzi will surely be forced to make changes in his starting line-up owing to injuries suffered by first-team members; goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and winger Ayub Timbe.
The duo was withdrawn in the game against The Pharaohs and Ian Otieno took Matasi's place while Cliff Nyakeya came in for Timbe.
The former Mathare United coach could retain the two players in the positions they excelled against Egypt after coming from the bench.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Olwande, Ouma, Okumu, Onyango, Wanyama, Johana, Lawrence Juma, Olunga, Omollo, Nyakeya..
|Position
|Togo squad
|Goalkeepers
|Abotchi Dove (JDR Stars, South Africa), Barcola Malcolm (Olympic Lyon U19, France), Abdoul-Moubarak Aïgba (AS OTR, Togo).
|Defenders
|Akakpo Wilson (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Ama Tchoutchoui Kangnivi (Gbohloesu, Togo), Bodé Abdoul (AS Togo, Togo), Gbegnon Simon (CD Mirandes, Spain), Djene Dakonam (Getafe, Spain), Lawson Steve (Livingstone, Scotland), Olufade James (US Doula), Sama Hakim (Belenenses, Portugal).
|Midfielders
|Atakora Lalawélé (Kazma SC, Kuwait), Franco Atchou (BK Fremad, Denmark), Ayité Floyd (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), David Hennen (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium), Bebou Ilhas (Hoffenheim, Germany), Dossevi Matthew (Toulouse, France), Sunu Gilles (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Nane Richard (ASCK, Togo).
|Forwards
|Marouf Tchakei (ASKO Kara Lomé, Togo), Denkey Kevin (Nimes, France), Laba Fo-Doh (Al Ain, UAE), Mlapa Peniel (Kalba, UAE).
With the Sparrow Hawks stumbling in their opening match, it is a matter of wait and see whether coach Le Roy will tweak his squad for the Harambee Stars match.
Probable XI for Togo: Matasi, Olwande, Ouma, Onyango, Okumu, Wanyama, Muguna, J. Omollo, E. Johanna, Nyakeya, Olunga.
Match Preview
Kenya and Togo have only met five times in history, twice in Kenya, once in a neutral venue and twice in Togo. The last time Kenya played against Togo in Nairobi was on February 29, 2012, when they managed to secure a 2-1 win in an Afcon qualifying match.
Surprisingly, the winning team was under current coach Kimanzi but were beaten 1-0 in the return leg played in Lome. In other matches pitting the two sides, Kenya drew 1-1 with Togo in 1972 at home but also managed a huge 3-0 win against the same side in 2002, also at home.
Kenya have never beaten Togo away in Lome, with the two sides having met twice – Togo winning the first match in 2-0 in 2003 and the second 1-0 in 2012.
Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is confident they will use the momentum of their opener against Egypt to beat Togo.
“We must take the positives from the Egypt game and try to apply the same against Togo and also keep the pressure on them to get a win on Monday,” Wanyama told Goal when the team arrived in Kenya from Cairo.
“We created a few mistakes against Egypt but I know the technical bench will be able to work on them so as we are ready because we need a win to have the qualification destiny in our hands.
“Winning your home matches is the key in such tournaments and I am sure all the players understand this. We must work very hard to win this game as nine points from your three home matches are almost enough to take you through to the finals.”
Togo coach Le Roy admits it will be tough to get a positive result against Harambee Stars especially after a draw in Alexandria.
“We know Kenya picked up a fantastic result in Alexandria against Egypt, they managed a draw and we know how it is difficult for any team to go there and get a point from Egypt,” Le Roy told Goal.
“And you know we lost our first game against Comoros and we know it will be a very tough game for us against a very good Kenyan side who have very good strikers playing in China and Japan, also they have Victor [Wanyama] in England and also have very good defenders.
“Kenya are a very strong team; you cannot get a good result as they did away in Alexandria if you don’t have a good team, they are a good side but we will see what the result will be at the end of Monday afternoon.”
A win for Stars on Monday night will place them in a great position but there will still be four more games to go in the group.