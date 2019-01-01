Kenedy wants Chelsea stay as he chases ‘dream’ at Stamford Bridge

The Brazilian has taken in three loan spells since linking up with the Blues, but is now looking to build on his collection for competitive outings

Kenedy is hoping to avoid forming part of ’s loan army again in 2019-20, with it his “dream” to remain at Stamford Bridge and prove his worth.

The Brazilian has taken in limited game time for the Blues since being acquired from Fluminense in the summer of 2015.

He does have 27 appearances to his name, but the vast majority of those came in his debut campaign.

Much of his experience in has been collected during a loan spell at and two stints with Newcastle.

The 23-year-old admits to having enjoyed his time with the Magpies, as he caught the eye on Tyneside, but is now looking to make his mark at his parent club.

“I learned a lot from my time there,” Kenedy told Chelsea’s official website.

“I was very happy with the amount I played. It was a great experience for me so I must say thanks to the club and the manager.

“Now I have to start again here at Chelsea and work hard, step by step. My hope now is to do a great season here at Chelsea. That is my dream.”

Kenedy was moved out of Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard is now at the Blues helm and has used the versatile South American during the current pre-season campaign.

He has figured in a favoured position on the flanks, having previously been used in defence, and is determined to kick on from this point.

Kenedy added, having impressed in friendly dates with Kawasaski Frontale and : “I am very happy with the amount of minutes I played in .

“It was a great experience. I am really pleased for the opportunity the manager is giving me and the amount I have been playing in pre-season.

“When I was at Chelsea before I played a lot as a left-back, but now I have been playing further forward. My past experiences as a left-back have helped me be a better player now.”

Kenedy has added incentive to prove his worth this season as he has entered the final year of his current contract with Chelsea and needs to show that he is deserving of fresh terms.