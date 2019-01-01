Keep Ole at the wheel - Carragher tells Man Utd not to sack Solskjaer

The Red Devils would put themselves in a predicament if they got rid of the Norwegian at this point in the season, the ex-Liverpool man said

should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at this juncture of the season, Jamie Carragher has said.

Although United are 15 points off the pace of , their great rivals and the Premier League leaders, the former Reds defender believes it would be an ill-judged move on the part of the Old Trafford side to jettison the Norwegian now.

The Anfield legend instead believes that he should be given at least the majority of the coming campaign in which to prove his worth to the Red Devils, who tackle in action on Wednesday.

“I don't think Manchester United should be thinking about changing their manager any time this season,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think they've got a big decision to make about whether he should be the manager for the start of next season.

“No one starts the season thinking they're going to change the manager, it's too much upheaval. Who do you bring in? You've bought players.

“So the best time to change your manager is at the end of the season, or towards the end and give the next manager a full pre-season.

“So United need to ask if they want Ole for this season and the whole of next season. If they do, that's fine. But what they don't want to do is, next season, in September or October, if they make a bad start, then think: 'What do we do?'

“If you think you would get rid of a manager if they started next season badly, change it before. No problem this season, but, maybe, when the summer comes, would you go with Ole again?

“But if he has a good season, finishes strongly, does well in the cups, of course, keep him in there.”

Carragher, meanwhile, does not believe that his former side are yet overwhelming favourites to win the league, despite a six-point advantage over , wrought by dropping only two points from their opening 10 games.

“They've started brilliantly, on the back of what they did last season in the . But it might be difficult to replicate what they did, in terms of the 97 points to almost win the Premier League,” he said.

“At this moment, you'd probably have to say they're slight favourites for the title. But I can't help but think City will come back and go on a winning run.

“Both teams were in the same position last year and City came back at them. If Liverpool could win the City game, not just for the points, but psychologically, that would put them in a great position.”

The clash between the top two will take place at Anfield on November 10.