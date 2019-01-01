Arsenal loanee Elneny sent off in Turkish Super Lig debut as Gazisehir Gaziantep beat Besiktas

The Gunners loanee had a forgettable debut in Turkey as he was sent for an early shower in his team's loss at the Gaziantep Stadium

's Mohamed Elneny and 's Olanrewaju Kayode were both sent off as Gazisehir Gaziantep edged 3-2 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The African duo were involved in a duel towards the end of the game and were both sent off by Halil Meler after using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Elneny, who was making his first appearance in the Turkish Super Lig after joining the Black Eagles on a season-long loan from , hit Kayode on his knee after the Nigerian appeared to have jabbed him with his elbow.

The 26-year-old's sending off reduced Besiktas to nine men after Domagoj Vida was shown a straight red card earlier in the game.

Article continues below

's Patrick Twumasi gave Gazisehir Gaziantep an early lead with his opener from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, and Kayode assisted Guray Vural to double the lead in the 58th minute.

Ghana's Raman Chibsah, who came on as a substitute on the hour mark, scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal in the 79th minute despite two late goals from Besiktas.

The result made it two wins in four games for newly-promoted Gazisehir Gaziantep while Besiktas suffered their second league defeat of the season.