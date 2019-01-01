Kasim Nuhu: Ghana centre-back makes Fortuna Dusseldorf debut

The 24-year old got his first taste of action for the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit

Kasim Nuhu made his first appearance for in Friday’s German encounter with .

The Ghanaian centre-back is a loan signing from , and was introduced in the 83rd minute of the clash at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, replacing Kaan Ayhan.

The game ended 1-1 with Niko Giesselmann giving the hosts the lead in the 16th minute, only for the visitors to equalise 13 minutes later via Wout Weghorst.

Nuhu will be hoping to get more minutes at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, having played just 16 times for Hoffenheim last season, providing one assist and getting sent off twice.

He was a key member of the team at the 2019 , playing the duration for the Black Stars on three occasions, before losing out to on penalties in the Round of 16.

Dieses Team schicken wir heute Abend auf die Wiese 🔴⚪️💪🏻 #f95 #F95WOB pic.twitter.com/IPrTN9XsaQ — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) September 13, 2019

Another Ghanaian in the Dusseldorf team on Friday was Kelvin Ofori.

However, the 18-year old was an unused substitute and is still waiting to make his Bundesliga bow, having already featured in the German Cup first round 3-1 extra-time victory over FC 08 Villingen, registering his name on the scoresheet in the 102nd minute.