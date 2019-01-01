Karl Toko Ekambi on target as Villarreal clinch first 2019 home win

The Cameroon international scored his 12th goal of the season to help the Yellow Submarine to a comfortable victory at Estadio de la Ceramica

Karl Toko Ekambi found the target as Villarreal clinched their first home win in 2019 with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in Sunday’s Spanish LaLiga game.

After a five-game winless run on their turf, the Yellow Submarine ended the unimpressive run, with the 26-year-old playing a key role.

In the 20th minute, Alvaro Gonzalez Soberon got the opener after benefitting from Santi Cazorla’s assist.

The Cameroon striker increased the lead in the 45th minute, thus taking his goal tally to 12 in all competitions this season.

Alfonso Pedraza added the third with four minutes left to play as Javier Calleja’s men claimed their fourth league win of the season.

Ekambi featured for the entire duration of the game as well as his compatriot Ibrahim Amadou who ended on the losing side.

Despite the win, Villarreal are 18th in the log with 23 points from 24 games. They take on Sporting CP in Thursday’s Europa League tie.