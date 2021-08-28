Karim Adeyemi: Maiden Germany call-up delights Nigeria prospect

Lifted by his first invitation to Die Mannschaft squad for September fixtures, the 19-year-old has gone on social media to express his bliss

Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi revelled in his first call-up to the Germany senior national team after the 19-year-old was included in Hansi Flick’s 26-man Die Mannschaft squad for September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time World Cup winners take on Liechtenstein on September 2 before welcoming Armenia to Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz Arena three days later.

Germany then take on Iceland in their next Group J fixture on September 8 in Reykjavik.

Buoyed by the announcement, the teenager – who was tipped to represent the Super Eagles – went on social media to show his excitement.

“First a Champions’ League qualification at club level followed by a call-up to the senior team at the national level. What a beautiful week in my career as a footballer!” Adeyemi wrote on Twitter.

“I am grateful to everyone that has helped me on this journey of becoming. Danke!”

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, the youngster’s talent was first noticed by Bayern Munich before he continued his football education at SpVgg Unterhaching.



He joined RB Salzburg in 2018, albeit, he was loaned to Liefering to gain first-team experience and he was recalled to the Austrian club thanks to his impressive performances.

There, he became a regular in Jesse Marsch’s squad, helping them to win two Austrian Bundesliga titles as well as two Austrian Cup crowns.

On the international scene, he represented Germany at U16 and U17 level before his promotion to the U21 squad – where he played a starring role in the 2021 Uefa European Under-21 Championship.

Having been named on the 2021 NXGN list of the world's top footballing wonderkids, Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund backed him to have a "great international career" with Germany.

"Karim has great potential and exceptional weapons, with his speed and scoring ability,” he told Goal.

Article continues below

"If he continues to really step on the gas and is spared injuries, I believe he can have a really great international career.

"The next step, however, is for him to really take off with us in Salzburg in the coming months."

In the 2021-22 campaign, he has scored six times in five league games. Adeyemi would be hoping to continue with his blistering scoring form when his team take on Hartberg on Saturday.