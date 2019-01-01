Kane will have Rooney’s record 53-goal haul for England in his sights – Shearer

The former Three Lions striker sees no reason why the Tottenham frontman cannot chase down the international tally of a Manchester United legend

Harry Kane will have Wayne Rooney’s record haul of 53 goals in his sights after passing Sir Geoff Hurst on the all-time list, says Alan Shearer.

The Tottenham striker took his international tally to 25 with a hat-trick against Bulgaria on Saturday.

He was once again the star man for Gareth Southgate’s side as they swept to a 4-0 qualifying win at Wembley.

Kane’s strike rate through 40 appearances for England has him well ahead of where Rooney was at the same stage.

He is still just 26 years of age and has time on his side when it comes to chasing down a legend.

Former England frontman Shearer sees no reason why Kane cannot raise the bar, telling The Sun: “Harry’s hat-trick against Bulgaria on Saturday means he has now gone past Geoff Hurst’s England haul.

“He is five behind my international tally of 30 and it is only a matter of time before he overtakes me.

“Harry will be eyeing up Wayne Rooney’s England record of 53 goals and given he is still only 26 years old, he has every chance of breaking it.

“If he stays fit, Harry could have another six or seven years playing for England.

“There are more international matches now, and a lot against weaker opposition, which is great for him and any forward.

“Harry is going to get plenty of chances, especially because he is playing alongside Raheem Sterling.”

Kane’s treble against Bulgaria included two penalties, with the Spurs star showing once again that he is virtually unstoppable from 12 yards.

Shearer added on a stunning spot-kick record: “I just love Harry Kane’s confidence and self-belief when it comes to taking penalties.

“Of his 25 goals for England, eight have come from the spot.

“But even if 24 of his 25 goals were penalties, it does not matter one jot as a centre-forward.

“He is a single-minded and cold-blooded No. 9 who has an insatiable desire and hunger to score - and that makes him such a ruthless penalty-taker.”

Kane will be back on the goal trail on Tuesday when England take on Kosovo at St Mary’s.