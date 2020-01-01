‘Kane the best No.9 in the world, any club would want him’ – Sheringham sends Spurs trophy warning

The former Tottenham striker hopes a prized asset can be retained, while Dele Alli has been told to get his “head screwed on” amid exit talk

Harry Kane is “the best No.9 in the world” and “every club in the world want him” if he ever becomes available, says Teddy Sheringham, with set for another trophy challenge.

Many believe that major silverware will be required in north London in order for prized assets to stay put.

captain Kane has admitted in the past that personal ambition will force him to weigh up his options at some stage if tangible success remains elusive.

Sheringham believes Jose Mourinho will need to deliver honours this season in order for a key man to stay put, with a number of big-spending rivals waiting in the wings ready to make their move.

The former Tottenham striker told CardsChat: “If Harry Kane became available or if he wanted to leave Tottenham, he could go anywhere he wanted in the world.

“I think every club in the world would want him as their No.9. I think he’s that good. I think he’s the best No.9 in the world. So, Tottenham need to keep hold of him, Tottenham need to win things to do that. If they don’t, who knows where he could end up.”

While hoping to see Kane remain in his current surroundings, Sheringham admits that Dele Alli may require a change of scenery in order to get his faltering career back on track.

He added on the 24-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Mourinho: “When you’re a young lad, everyone has little dips in form and you come back – when you’re a top player, you come back with your form after that.

“Dele Alli is having a dip now that’s lasting a bit too long for my liking. He needs to – whether it be at Tottenham or wherever he’s going to go or whatever he’s going to do, he needs to get back to basics and concentrate on his football, because you only get one career. You look back on it and think ‘what a waste’ at the end of it if you don’t make the most of it.

“He needs to get his head screwed on about being a top footballer and what made him a top footballer before, and how he’s going to do that again to become a top footballer again.”

It may be that Alli departs north London during the upcoming winter window, but Sheringham sees no need for Spurs to be dipping into the winter market for further additions.

He said: “I said recently that Gareth Bale is probably as good a signing – apart from signing Lionel Messi, who’s like the best player in the world, for them to get Gareth Bale in the last window was just amazing for me.

“I know he hasn’t come in and done anything so exciting yet, but just to have him there. Hopefully, he’s getting better and better fitness-wise and getting used to the Premier League again. To have him as backup is amazing.

“To have any more, to sign anyone else, where would you go? I think Jose is getting the best out of his players at the moment, and long may that continue, that’s all you can ask as a manager. So, you’re top of the league, why would you look at any other places or positions or players to come in when everybody’s performing so well?”