Kamaldeen: Ghana sensation at the double as Rennes thrash Clermont in Ligue 1

The 19-year-old was at his sharpest in the matchday seven tie at Roazhon Park

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana registered a double for Stade Rennes to ensure an emphatic 6-0 home victory over Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The attacker put up what deserves to be a Man of the Match performance at Roazhon Park to help seal three points in the matchday seven fixture.

It has taken his goal tally to three in seven games for the club following his summer move from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

The win has sent Rennes to 11th on the league table, just one point and one spot below their matchday opponents.

Jonas Martin broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 32nd minute, heading home from Benjamin Bourigeaud’s cross after a corner routine.

The latter was again at the thick of affairs for their second goal four minutes later, playing through Martin Terrier, whose low first-time shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

In the second half, Kamaldeen netted his first goal of the day from close range, before making it 4-0 with another close-range effort, having pounced on a loose ball inside the box.

Gaetan Laborde then headed into the net to increase the hosts’ lead before Birger Meling set up Flavien Tait to make it 6-0 on 77 minutes.

Up next for Kamaldeen and Rennes in Ligue 1 are Bordeaux on matchday eight.

The Ghanaian joined The Red and Blacks in a five-year deal in July, shunning interest from Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

His big move came on the back of a fine season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish elite division where he netted 10 times in 29 matches.

He made his Rennes debut on the opening day of the new term, announcing his presence in style with a sublime finish in a 1-1 draw with Lens.

A full Ghana international, the 21-year-old is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe next month.

Earlier this month, he was in action to help the West Africans to a 1-0 home victory over Ethiopia on the opening day of the series but was missing from the rest of the squad when the Stars traveled for their matchday two clash with South Africa due to Covid-19-induced restrictions.