Juventus wanted 'Mbappe of left-backs' Mendy before Real Madrid move, claims agent

The France international has unseated Marcelo as Zinedine Zidane's first choice, but he could have been lining up in Turin

Juventus wanted to sign Ferland Mendy before he joined Real Madrid, the defender’s agent has revealed.

Madrid signed Mendy from Lyon for an initial €48 million (£43m/$54m) in 2019, with the France international displacing the veteran Marcelo as first-choice left-back.

Agent Yvan Lee Mee says Mendy is “the Mbappe of left-backs”, and explained why he didn’t end up in Turin.

The agent told Tuttosport: “We spoke to Juventus, but they already had Alex Sandro.

“The truth is, Real Madrid wanted him more than anyone else. Two years ago, I said Ferland would become the Mbappe of left-backs and I was proved right.

“Playing along with the champions at Real Madrid can make you improve, and right now, I can’t think of a more complete left-back.”

Another player who could be leaving Lyon is forward Memphis Depay, who has long been linked with Barcelona.

Lee Mee isn’t Depay’s agent but he isn’t sure Camp Nou is the best destination for him.

“It’s not a secret he wants to join Koeman at Barcelona,” he said.

“However, Barcelona already have several strikers and they can’t spend lot of money. Free agents are a specialty of [Juventus director Fabio] Paratici and Depay seems perfect to play along with Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

