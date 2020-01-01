Juventus grow pessimistic over Suarez deal as passport issues threaten to derail transfer from Barcelona

The 33-year-old has agreed on a three-year contract with the Bianconeri, but his move from Catalonia is in serious doubt

have begun to grow pessimistic over a move for forward Luis Suarez, who is struggling to obtain an Italian passport quickly enough for the champions' liking.

The Bianconeri have been closing in on a move for the star, whose future at Barcelona is in doubt after new manager Ronald Koeman determined he had no place for the veteran forward.

Suarez and Juventus have even agreed terms on a three-year contract worth €10 million (£9m/$12m), with just a fee between the two clubs remaining to be negotiated.

However, the 33-year-old's move to Turin is in danger of falling apart due to a delayed process of securing Italian citizenship.

Sources have told Goal that there is a growing feeling with Juventus that the bureaucratic process required to secure a passport for Suarez will take too long with the new season rapidly approaching.

With Juve's allotment of spots for foreign players filled up, Suarez will require an Italian passport to be able to join Andrea Pirlo's side.

As Pirlo prepares to take charge of his first Juve match in Sunday's Serie A opener against , the Bianconeri's attention has begun to turn to other transfer options at forward.

striker Edin Dzeko is a prime target, and the Bosnian will be allowed to leave the Italian capital as soon as an expected deal for forward Arkadiusz Milik is completed.

's Olivier Giroud has also been linked with a move to Juve, but the French striker rubbished those rumours last week.

Juventus are in need of reinforcements at forward quickly, with Gonzalo Higuain's contract terminated last week ahead of the Argentine forward's move to outfit Miami.

Pirlo confirmed the club's urgent need for a new forward when speaking to Sky Sport Italia on Sunday.

"I need a striker as soon as possible," Pirlo said. "But the market is long. There will be time to be able to work until October 4."

Though there is time left in the transfer window, the rapidly approaching new season and concerns over Suarez's delayed passport process means the Uruguayan may not be moving to the Serie A champions after all.