Juventus extend run as Europe's most dominant team with ninth consecutive Serie A crown

The Bianconeri are nearing a decade as the undisputed kings of Italian football, with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival only adding to their firepower

have continued their reign as Europe's most dominant team in their own league championship - after they clinched another title on Sunday.

The bulldozing Bianconeri won for a ninth year in succession following their 2-0 victory over at Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi scored the goals that clinched the championship for Juve following a run of just one win in their previous five games.

Although it may not have been a vintage Juve season they still extended their record run of consecutive titles with two league games to spare.

The first title in Juve's incredible run was secured on May 6, 2012.

By defeating Sampdoria, they clinched number nine three days after they celebrated their 3,000th consecutive day as Italian champions.

3000 - Today, 23 July 2020, Juventus is celebrating 3000 days as Italian champions (from 6 May 2012). Iron. pic.twitter.com/VfIb9nI5ys — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 23, 2020

Antonio Conte led Juve to their first three titles in this run and Massimiliano Allegri extended it by a further five.

Now Maurizio Sarri has kept the tradition going in his first season at the helm, earning his first major trophy in Italian football.

By topping Serie A aged 61, he surpassed Nils Liedholm (60 years and 219 days) to become the oldest coach to win a Scudetto.

Sarri was appointed to bring a more expansive approach to Turin and their defence has seemingly suffered as a result.

Juve have already conceded 38 goals, becoming the first team to win the title while shipping that many since Milan let in the same amount in their triumphant 1961-62 season.

Veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is the only player to have made at least one appearance in each of Juve's past nine Serie A title successes, with Gianluigi Buffon the only player in history to have won more Scudetti.

In the season he surpassed Paolo Maldini at the top of the all-time Serie A appearances list, Buffon, who has been back-up to Wojciech Szczesny since returning from , won the league for an incredible 10th time.

Juve's continued success owes a lot to the incredible goalscoring feats of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may be 35 but his prolific nature does not appear to be waning; this season he became the first player in history to score at least 50 goals in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League.

Ronaldo was also the fastest to 50 goals among players to have debuted since 1994-95, hitting the milestone in just 61 appearances with a double against on Monday.

That brace also moved the captain onto 30 goals for the season, a tally he stretched to 31 against Sampdoria, making him just the third Juve star to reach that mark in a single top-flight campaign, following in the footsteps of Felice Borel (32 in 1933-34) and John Hansen (30 in 1951-52).