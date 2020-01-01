Juve-Napoli clash in major doubt as health authorities block visitors from travelling to Turin

Gennaro Gattuso's side faced Genoa last weekend, with a major outbreak having since affected the Rossoblu

's match against on Sunday is in major doubt after local health authorities blocked Napoli from travelling to Turin due to a possible Covid-19 outbreak.

Two Napoli players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, have now tested positive for coronavirus, along with a member of the team's staff.

There are fears, however, that there could be more cases stemming from Napoli's match last weekend against , a club that has since suffered a serious outbreak of the virus.

More teams

Genoa have now confirmed a total of 22 positive cases between players and staff, with the club forced to postpone their match against that was scheduled for Saturday.

Napoli were originally scheduled to travel to Turin on Saturday, where they would undergo further testing ahead of the game at Allianz Stadium.

However, the ASL, the health authority in the region of Campania, has now prevented Gennaro Gattuso's side from leaving Naples as they look to prevent a potential outbreak from spreading.

Juventus are also suffering their own issues with Covid-19, though the virus has yet to affect any members of the playing or coaching staff.

The club confirmed on Saturday that two members of their staff had tested positive.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, two staff members tested positive for Covid 19,” read a Juventus statement.

"These are neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff, however, in compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the whole extended team, as of this moment, has gone into fiduciary isolation.

“This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group.

Article continues below

“The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”

Napoli are off to a flying start in their campaign, having won their opening two games with eight goals scored and zero conceded.

Juventus, meanwhile, won their opener under new head coach Andrea Pirlo before drawing 2-2 last weekend, with Cristiano Ronaldo's double saving his 10-man side a point.