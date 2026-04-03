Just like Real Madrid and Manchester United... Ronaldo makes history with Al-Nassr

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr’s captain, made history with ‘Al-Alamy’ after featuring in Friday evening’s clash against Al-Najma, in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

The legendary goalscorer made it into the starting line-up after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury.

This marks Ronaldo’s 100th appearance for Al-Nassr in the Roshen Professional League since joining the team over three years ago following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

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Over the course of 100 matches, Ronaldo has scored 96 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his significant impact on the team’s performance.

Al-Nassr also became the third club with which he has reached this milestone in his league career, after Manchester United and Real Madrid.



