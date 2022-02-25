Jurgen Klopp vs Thomas Tuchel: Head-to-head record & who has won the most trophies?

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have established reputations as two of the finest tactical brains in world football, with German compatriots currently direct rivals in the Premier League at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Both have enjoyed considerable success in the past, on domestic and continental stages, and will be going head-to-head for more major silverware on Sunday when facing off in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of that contest, what does their record against one another in coaching tussles look like and who has won the most trophies as a manager? GOAL takes a look…

Jurgen Klopp vs Thomas Tuchel: Head-to-head record

Tuchel has followed in Klopp’s illustrious footsteps on a couple of occasions in the past, with roles at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund taken on after a fellow countryman had vacated those roles.

He has also ended up in English football alongside a coach he holds in the highest regard after being appointed as successor to Frank Lampard at Chelsea in January 2021.

Klopp had already spent over five years in the Premier League by that point, having taken the reins at Liverpool in October 2015.

An old rivalry between two close friends has been rekindled in recent times, with Klopp now the opponent that Tuchel has faced in coaching competition on the most occasions.

They met each other 10 times when working in the Bundesliga, but their most memorable meeting to date came in the Europa League back in 2016.

A quarter-final contest between Liverpool and Dortmund was locked at 1-1 heading into the second leg at Anfield, with German visitors racing into a 3-1 lead on Merseyside.

Liverpool had it all to do, but Klopp’s men came roaring back to level the tie on the night and saw Dejan Lovren head home a dramatic 91st-minute winner to send them into the last four.

Here is how Klopp and Tuchel have fared when facing each other on the touchline:

Games played Jurgen Klopp wins Thomas Tuchel wins Draws 17 9 3 5

Jurgen Klopp vs Thomas Tuchel: Who has won the most trophies?

Tuchel has the edge with 10 trophies won as opposed to the nine won by Klopp.

Both men have shown down the years that they are capable of providing inspiration from the touchline that allows those on the field to thrive.

A useful knack of unearthing value in the transfer market has also been picked up, with some star-studded squads chasing down major silverware on a regular basis.

Klopp and Tuchel have worked with some of the most competitive teams in Europe – including Dortmund, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea – so it comes as no surprise to find that trophy-collecting habits have been picked up.

They have both won domestic league titles, while also claiming Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

Trophies won by Jurgen Klopp

Competition Year Bundesliga 2010-11 & 2011-12 DFB-Pokal 2011-12 DFL-Supercup 2013 & 2014 Premier League 2019-20 Champions League 2018-19 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Total 9

Klopp has won nine trophies during his career, including the Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Premier League. He has also won the Bundesliga twice, with one DFB Pokal and two DFL Supercups.

Klopp has also been named German Football Manager of the Year on three occasions, the FIFA Best Men’s Coach twice, LMA Manager of the Year, Premier League Manager of the Season and collected the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award.

Trophies won by Thomas Tuchel

Competition Year DFB-Pokal 2016-17 Ligue 1 2018-19 & 2019-20 Coupe de France 2019-20 Coupe de la Ligue 2019-20 Trophee des Champions 2018 & 2019 Champions League 2020-21 UEFA Super Cup 2021 FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Total 10

Thomas Tuchel has lifted silverware on 10 occasions as a manager, counting the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup among his achievements with Chelsea.

While he could only win one DFB Pokal in Germany, the bulk of the trophies won by Tuchel came in France as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, with two Ligue 1 titles, two Trophees des Champions, a Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue filling his cabinet.

Alongside his collective honours, Tuchel has as an individual been named Bundesliga Coach of the Season, German Football Manager of the Year, UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and the Best FIFA Football Coach.