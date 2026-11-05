Klopp's Tresoldi watch! Germany boss tracks young striker after sensational European strike

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is in regular contact with highly-rated Club Brugge striker Nico Tresoldi following his impressive scoring form. Speaking after naming his 24-man squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands, Klopp confirmed the youngster is firmly on his radar.
Klopp monitoring Tresoldi after impressive form
Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that young striker Nico Tresoldi is under active consideration for senior national team honors. The 59-year-old coach highlighted the forward's recent performances while explaining his selection process for the latest 24-man squad.
The Italian-born forward, who stars for UEFA Champions League participant Club Brugge, caught the national team setup's attention after scoring a spectacular winner in an away victory against PSV Eindhoven.
Although not included in the main squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures, Klopp made it clear that the Germany U21 international remains a key target for Germany's long-term attack.
Manager praises Tresoldi's goalscoring impact
Speaking to DFB.TV, Klopp praised Tresoldi's immediate quality on the pitch and confirmed direct communication between the coaching staff and the player. "With Nico Tresoldi, it's almost exactly the same. He scored an incredible goal last night in another away win in Eindhoven," Klopp stated.
"Of course we saw that as well. And we are also in contact with Nico."
"These are the things that are all on the table. Everything has been discussed, and as it stands right now, it's 100 per cent correct," the manager explained.
Strong collaboration with youth coaches driving selection
Klopp emphasized that his staff maintains constant communication with Germany Under-21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo to monitor emerging talents like Tresoldi. "Your contact with the youth coaches is very regular, especially of course with Toni," Klopp noted.
"We see everything... We are in good exchange and at the moment there isn't much more to say."
"There are guys with Toni who might have the average quality right now to join us. But it's always a bit position-dependent," the head coach added.
Young prospects push for future Germany caps
The squad will gather at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday before travelling to face Serbia in Belgrade on 13 November and hosting the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 16 November.
Tresoldi's continued development puts him in a strong position to earn a senior call-up in future international windows as Germany look to build on their earlier 2-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw in Amsterdam.
The striker will aim to maintain his goalscoring momentum at club level to force his way into Klopp's plans, with Germany's coaching staff continuing to observe Tresoldi closely ahead of the next round of international fixtures.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.