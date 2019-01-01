Junior Agogo: Former Ghana international dies at age 40

The former Black Stars attacker was confirmed dead in a London hospital on Thursday

Former and forward Junior Agogo has passed away in a London hospital at the age of 40.

Although the cause of his death is yet to be known, Agogo suffered from a stroke in 2015 and had to battle public stigma during his recovery.

The ex-Ghana international had several stints across , USA, and his last competitive outing was at back in 2012.

He was a standout player for Ghana at the 2008 on home soil where he scored three goals in six outings as the Black Stars settled for third-place.

His notable contribution during the continental competition was his late match-winning effort that gave Ghana a 2-1 win over arch-rivals .

Agogo made his international debut for the West African country in 2006 and he went on to score 12 goals in 27 international appearances.

Prior to his death, the former and Bristol Rovers attacker went into the fitness training business in England.