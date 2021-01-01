Joy for Jota as Klopp offers Euros fitness update on Liverpool forward

The Portugal international will be able to link up with his country this summer and may yet figure for his club in a season finale

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a positive fitness update on Diogo Jota, with the Liverpool boss revealing that the Portugal international will be ready for European Championship duty this summer.

The 24-year-old forward was initially ruled out of his club side's remaining fixtures in 2020-21 with a foot injury, casting doubt over his involvement this summer for his country.

That setback is, however, not as serious as first feared and a man with 13 goals to his name for the Reds may yet figure in a season finale against Crystal Palace on Sunday - with Liverpool still in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

What has been said?

Klopp told reporters when asked for an update on his walking wounded ahead of a trip to Burnley on Wednesday: "For this game, Milly [James Milner] will train today, is that then enough? I will see.

"Diogo when the swelling went down and it looked better than in the first place with the first scan and so it is a tiny little chance for him for the weekend. But it is good news for Portugal and for Diogo himself, the Euros are not in danger.

"Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] was ill, he is back. Naby [Keita] was not in team training."

Any other business?

With Jota currently ruled out, Klopp has reverted back to fielding his established front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Questions have been asked of how long that unit will be sticking together, with transfer talk sparked heading towards the summer window.

Salah has been at the centre of that, having hinted at a move to Spain being made at some stage, but his commitment to the Liverpool cause has been showcased over recent outings.

Emotion poured out of the Egyptian when wrapping up the scoring in a crucial 4-2 win over Manchester United, before then getting caught up in the wild scenes that accompanied Alisson's remarkable header in a 2-1 victory at West Brom.

Pressed on whether those showings prove that Salah is happy at Anfield, Klopp said: "I am not sure why that is a question. It sounds like you are surprised. I am not.

"A week before when he scored the fourth goal at United, I could see in his face his determination as well.

"For me it is difficult to answer because I don’t feel these things. We are together every day and I know how much Mo is committed to this team and this club. I don’t need a goal celebration to see that.

"He is working his socks off since he was here. He is in a really good moment which really helps us and hopefully he can stay in it. I was never in doubt about his love for his team-mates or the club."

