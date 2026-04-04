Jordi Cruijff steps in: these three players are being shown the door at Ajax

Jordi Cruijff needs to get Ajax out of this slump as quickly as possible. The new technical director is already working hard on next season’s squad. Not only does he need to inject some quality into the squad, but a few players will also have to be shown the door.

According to Het Parool, three names are at the top of the list: Owen Wijndal, Chuba Akpom and Anton Gaaei. “They are not good enough for the standard Ajax is aiming for, but they do have lucrative contracts,” writes the Amsterdam-based newspaper.

Wijndal has a contract until mid-2027 and has previously stated that he will not simply leave Ajax, given his lucrative contract. Gaaei is tied to the club for another year longer. The same applies to Akpom, although Ipswich Town have an option to buy at the end of this season, when his loan spell expires.

Cruijff must, in any case, clear the decks. “A clear-out seems to be a prerequisite for fundamental strengthening in Amsterdam,” according to Het Parool. “What sets Cruijff apart from a number of his predecessors is that he couldn’t care less about anyone at Ajax. He steers his own course entirely and relies solely on his own network.”

That Cruijff constantly draws on his own network has already become apparent in his first few months at Ajax. For instance, he appointed Óscar García as coach of Jong Ajax, later even promoting him to the first team. He has also set his sights on the talented Sergio Arribas and, according to De Telegraaf, wants to reach out to Pep Guardiola.

Het Parool adds that both Míchel and Xavi are also serious candidates to take the reins at Ajax 1 next season. “A new coach will, in any case, receive a great deal of support from Cruijff,” the paper reports.