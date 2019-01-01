Jordan friendly chance for Malaysia to show fighting spirit, says Yusoff

Harimau Malaya will host 99th-ranked Jordan on August 30 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, while they are currently in 159th place.

Although Malaysia's final friendly match before the start of their World Cup/ qualifiers campaign will be against the more-formidable Jordan, team manager Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi wants his players to take advantage of the home encounter.

Just a few days after the encounter, Malaysia will begin their Group G qualifiers campaign by playing away to Indonesia on September 5, before hosting United Arab Emirates ( ) five days later.

Speaking to the press while observing the second day of Malaysia's centralised training on Monday, Yusoff remarked on the importance of the August 30 match.

"Even though it's just a friendly match, ranking points are still involved. So I want the players to put up a fight.

"The match will indicate to the fans and management how far the team can go in the campaign. Jordan are a much better side, but the players must show their fighting spirit, mental and physical preparedness and determination before they take on Indonesia," said the Malaysian FA deputy president.

