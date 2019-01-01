African All Stars

Jordan Ayew's late goal gives Crystal Palace the derby win over West Ham United

The Ghanaian player found the back of net late on as the Eagles claimed all the derby spoils on Saturday evening

Jordan Ayew scored for the third time in the Premier League this season as Crystal Palace claimed a 2-1 win over London rivals West Ham United.

The first half was a drab affair with no goal action, but things came to life after the break, with Sebastian Haller giving the Hammers the lead in the 54th minute. 

Patrick van Aanholt went on to equalise for the visitors nine minutes later. 

It looked like both sides were going to share the spoils until Ayew popped up for the winner three minutes from time, tapping in from Martin Kelly's knockdown ball. The goal was initially ruled out by the assistant referee for offside, but VAR corrected the decision.

Jordan's older brother, Andre, was also on the scoresheet on Saturday for Swansea City in the Championship, but his side lost 2-1 to Stoke City.

It's Palace's fourth league win of the season from eight games, and the first time they've won back-to-back matches. 

The result moves them up to fourth place, level on points with third-placed Leicester City.

Roy Hodgson's men have a date with Manchester City at Selhurst Park after the international break in a fortnight.

