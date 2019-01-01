Jonathan Mensah admits tough MLS season but wants Columbus Crew to forge on

The centre-back believes all is not lost for his club despite a current low standing on the league table

With the Major League Soccer ( ) regular season headed for the homestretch, defender Jonathan Mensah has urged the club to continue with their push for a spot in the Cup Playoffs, despite their current low position.

Crew sit second-from-bottom on the Eastern Conference table with three more rounds of matches to go, four places below the qualification line.

Six points adrift of New Revolution, who currently hold the last qualification spot, all is certainly not lost for Caleb Porter's outfit.

“We need to keep going," Mensah said, as reported by Citisportsonline.

"It’s been a tough season for us but we don’t need to say we didn’t make play-offs. We’re still gonna keep going.

"There’s three games left and we can still make play-offs.

"If we can win all the three games, it’s going to happen for us so we must keep going.”

On Saturday, Crew are set to face away before playing and .

Mensah has featured in 21 of his club's 31 matches played thus far.

