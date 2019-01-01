JDT, Selangor's Farizal punished by FAM

The FAM disciplinary committee handed punishments to JDT, a Sarawak team official and several players for recent offences.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Malaysian FA (FAM) disciplinary committee which met on Thursday has slapped Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and goalkeeper Farizal Harun with fines for their parts in separate cases.

The custodian has been found guilty of punching a FC player during the two teams' (MSL) match on May 18, and has been suspended for five matches. On top of the suspension, he has also been fined RM5,000 (around USD1,200) for the offence, which had been missed by the match officials and resulted in no booking in the match. The 33-year old player will miss the Red Giants' encounters against , Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), , Felda United and .

Current MSL leaders JDT meanwhile have been fined for their fans' behaviour in their MSL match against Pahang on May 14. The home supporters lit skyrockets right before and after the top-of-the-table clash. The Southern Tigers have been fined RM25,000 for this antic.

The committee also handed fines against several players and one team official.

A Sarawak team official, Hamzah Ibrahim has been fined a total of RM20,000 and suspended for a combination of 12 months for committing offensive acts and making intimidations in two separate Premier League matches.

Montenegrin centre back Igor Zonjic meanwhile has been fined RM5,000 and suspended three matches for violent conduct in FC's MSL match against PKNP on May 4. Interestingly, Zonjic was announced to have parted ways with Terengganu on Thursday.

UiTM FC's Zarko Korac has been suspended for one match for violent conduct in their Premier League match against Terengganu II.

Three youth players have also been fined and suspended for committing offences in Youth Cup and President's Cup matches.

