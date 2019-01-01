Jimenez, Ochoa return to Mexico national team for November Nations League games

The El Tri stars are among more than a dozen players returning to the squad after missing out on October's victories over Bermuda and Panama

Tata Martino is yet to be criticised for 'rotations' like his predecessor Juan Carlos Osorio was during his entire tenure as manager, but he's certainly making some changes.

Martino has called in a squad for Concacaf Nations League games at and at home against Bermuda made up largely of players who were not involved last month.

The players brought in will not be unfamiliar to Mexico fans, however, with star Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez and America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is Mexico's number one, among those Martino recalled for the contests.

In addition to Ochoa, Hugo Gonzalez and Sebastian Jurado return, giving El Tri three different goalkeepers from the October squad.

There are some returning players from that team, however, with Leon forward Jose Juan Macias, winger Uriel Antuna, Monterrey attacker Rodolfo Pizarro, Cruz Azul attacker Roberto Hernandez, Necaxa fullback Cristian Calderon, America defender Jorge Sanchez and defenders Johan Vasquez and Luis Romo all back in the team.

Macias started his El Tri career hot, as the 20-year-old notched a goal in a warm-up friendly against Trinidad and Tobago and followed up that showing with a pair of goals against Bermuda and another goal against Panama.

The 5-1 victory over the Caribbean nation and the 3-1 win over the Central Americans mean El Tri need just a point from the final two games to lock up a spot in the inaugural CNL final, pitting the four League A group winners against each other in June 2020.

None of the Europe-based players brought in last month have been recalled, in line with Martino's plan to get a closer look at players who didn't participate in the summer's successful Gold Cup campaign.

Jimenez, midfielder Edson Alvarez, Al-Gharafa center back Hector Moreno and midfielder Erick Gutierrez are the only players in the squad based outside North America. All four helped Mexico to the Gold Cup and will add depth to the team.

The two matches, the first in Panama City and the second in Toluca, will be Mexico's final matches of 2019.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Sebastian Jurado (Veracruz)

Defenders: Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez (Tigres), Jorge Sanchez (America), Luis Romo (Queretaro), Hiram Mier (Chivas), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Al-Gharafa), Cristian Calderon (Necaxa), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey),

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy). Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Sebastian Cordova (America)

Forwards: Roberto Hernandez (Cruz Azul), Raul Jimenez ( ), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Jose Juan Macias (Leon)