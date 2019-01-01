Jeffrey Schlupp: Hodgson issues update on Crystal Palace star

The Ghana international has been passed fit for Sunday's league outing after recovering from his injury layoff

boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed Jeffrey Schlupp's return from injury ahead of their visit to on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was missing when the Eagles began their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a goalless draw against last Saturday.

He recently recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of Ghana's campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Schlupp got some playing minutes during Crystal Palace's pre-season tour of but suffered a slight setback during a friendly game against on July 27.

After training with the rest of the first-team this week, Hodgson disclosed that the ex- player is in contention to feature at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

"It is a fine piece of news," Hodgson was quoted as saying by Football London.

"It is good to have an extra player and it’s good to have a big squad, much better than it was in pre-season."