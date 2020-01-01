JDT sign Indonesian starlet Syahrian Abimanyu, target immediate loan move

Syahrian Abimanyu becomes the first ever Indonesian player signed by Johor Darul Ta'zim and the club has big plans for the young midfielder.

In an unprecedented move, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have signed their first-ever Indonesian player since the club was rebranded in 2013 with Madura United's Syahrian Abimanyu seen as the future of the club.

The 21-year-old had previously spent a year of his teenage life with Spanish side before returning to Indonesia and has consistently been through the various age groups of the national team.

On Monday, JDT club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) teased the signing of one Indonesian player, sparking various rumours as to the identity of the player before the club made the official announcement earlier today.

Singaporean Hariss Harun was the last Southeast Asian player signed by JDT and that was way back in 2014, with the now 30-year-old becoming part of the spine of the team that has conquered Malaysian football.

It was initially thought that Syahrian will be linking up with Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) in the Premier League, with Hariss still a major force and club captain with the outfit, but TMJ has since come out to squash those suggestions.

In replying to the annoucement via the club's official Instagram page, the JDT supremo said that Syahrian will not be part of the JDTII side and will instead be sent out on loan to a foreign club.

With Hariss not on the wane just yet, this feels like a move where JDT are future-proofing themselves for life after the Singapore ace, whether that is in two, three or fours years time.

Getting Syahrian now and having him adapt to the culture and requirements of the club, all the while still learning his trade and improving his game makes a lot of sense.