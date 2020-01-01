JDT players contribute salaries to Johor Disaster Fund to help coronavirus fight

Players and clubs from all around the world are joining hands in the fight against Covid-19 with Johor Darul Ta'zim players the latest to do so.

JDT players have joined the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandoski and Joshua Kimmich in donating to their respective charities in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Through a statement released on the club's official Facebook page, team captain Hariss said that the squad will be donating part of the salaries to the Johor Disaster Fund.

Johor where JDT is based is currently the third worst-hit state in Malaysia, recording over 200 cases as of 26 March 2020 as the country enters the second week of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

"Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT) players will contribute a portion of our salaries to the Johor Disaster Fund in hope that it will ease the burden of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has challenged each and every one of us and society needs to come together in this testing time.

"I hope that our contributions will help many and I urge many more to come forward and make any form of contribution to help humanity overcome this dark episode," said Hariss in the statement.

This comes after there were more emerging reports that the continued suspension of the and Premier League all the way down to the Youth Cup, is hurting the team's finances.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) jointly annonunced the suspension of all official matches starting from 16 March 2020 due to the virus outbreak.

