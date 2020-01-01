Testing April awaits JDT with potential big clashes against fellow title rivals

The six-time MSL champions will have a tough opening fixtures but after that has the opportunity to build into their season before Pahang test.

The 2020 Malaysia fixtures were released yesterday and as expected, the opening match for champions JDT is on home territory with that match also acting as the Charity Cup.

Benjamin Mora's boys will then have the unknown quantities of UiTM, PDRM and lowest survivor of the MSL last season in Felda United to contest with in their next three matches.

April is seen as the most challenging period for The Southern Tigers where they will be away in three of the five matches played in that month which includes ties against , , and .

Here are JDT's first round fixtures in full:

February

Date Match Venue Friday, 28 JDT v Kedah Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

March

Date Match Venue Saturday, 7 JDT v UiTM FC Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Tuesday, 10 PDRM v JDT KLFA Stadium Saturday, 14 JDT v Felda United Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

April

Date Match Venue Friday, 3 Pahang v JDT Darul Makmur Stadium 10-12 JDT v Perak Sultan Ibrahim Stadium 17-19 Terengganu FC v JDT Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium 25-26 JDT v Selangor Sultan Ibrahim Stadium 28-29 PJ City FC v JDT Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium

May

Date Match Venue 8-10 JDT v Sabah Sultan Ibrahim Stadium 12-13 Melaka v JDT Hang Jebat Stadium

