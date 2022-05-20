EFL Championship side Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of defender Jamilu Collins from German second-tier side SC Paderborn.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international becomes the fourth signing for the Bluebirds and he has signed a two-year contract ahead of the new campaign.

“The Bluebirds are delighted to confirm the signing of Nigerian international Jamilu Collins on a two-year deal commencing from July 1st, subject to clearance,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The 27-year-old arrives in the Welsh capital from German side SC Paderborn 07, having made 137 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga outfit since September 2017.

“A versatile player, who most frequently features at left-back, Collins has 25 international caps for Nigeria to his name and featured at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon for the Super Eagles.

“Jamilu began his career with HNK Rijeka, and spent time with fellow Croatian clubs NK Pomorac, HNK Šibenik, and Istra 1961 before making the move to Germany.”

On signing the new deal at Cardiff City Stadium, Collins said: “I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season. The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff manager Steve Morison revealed he has been monitoring Collins for quite some time and he was over the moon the deal had finally been sealed.

“I’m over the moon. We’ve been monitoring him for a long period, and we’re really pleased to get him signed,” Morison said. “He’s a great athlete, a really good left-back, and can play in that left wing-back position as well. I’m really pleased that we’ve got competition for places.

“I want to get as many bodies in for the start of pre-season, because the first ten days of pre-season are going to be huge.”

Born in Kaduna, Collins spent his youth years with Abuja Football College Academy. He was one of several players who moved from Abuja to the HNK Rijeka youth team in mid-2012. In October of that year, Collins signed his first professional contract with HNK Rijeka.

Collins received his first call-up to the Nigeria national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Seychelles on September 11, 2018. He made his debut a day later in a friendly against Liberia.

After talking up his qualities, former coach Gernot Rohr handed Collins his competitive debut in the next Afcon qualifying fixture against Libya in Uyo which they won 4-0.